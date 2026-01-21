Backstage Country
LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Blood Cleaning Treatment After Onstage Blunder

LeAnn Rimes shared with fans her latest wellness journey, following an unforgettable mid-performance gaffe. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer was performing at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in…

Yvette Dela Cruz
LeAnn Rimes attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes shared with fans her latest wellness journey, following an unforgettable mid-performance gaffe. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning singer was performing at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington, when the dental bridge in the front of her mouth suddenly popped out mid-song. The incident led her to pause and listen to her body.  

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange  

In an Instagram post, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer shared her trip to Next Health medical clinic in Nashville undergoing Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. The procedure involves removing the liquid portion of blood and filtering out toxins such as mold and microplastics, and replacing it with fresh plasma. The intensive treatment reportedly costs $45,000.   

'Season of Healing' 

Rimes wrote on the caption that she decided to listen to her body and to choose “what feels supportive for this season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring.”   

She added, “i demand so much from my body, and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it i possibly can.” The 9-1-1: Nashville actress also revealed that it was already her second round of plasma exchange “to help clear micro-toxins.” This time, she decided to add “stem cells to encourage overall repair.”  

Rimes, who has “always been passionate about health and open conversations around it,” knows that she is privileged to experience the treatment and that she’s “very aware that access to treatments like this isn’t universal,” and that she only wishes to spread “information about what’s been working for me.” 

LeAnn Rimes
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
