Jenna Paulette Will Release ‘Horseback (Deluxe)’ Album on Jan. 30 and Launch 26-Date Tour

Paulette is set to release Horseback (Deluxe) on Jan. 30, expanding her sophomore album to a 20-track collection via Leo33. The deluxe edition adds seven new tracks along with updated versions of existing songs, continuing the project's balance of high-energy cuts and reflective storytelling while reinforcing themes of independence, grit, and authenticity that define Paulette's artistic identity.

Horseback (Deluxe) features collaborations with John Morgan, Jake Worthington, and Ashley McBryde, including "The Dirt" with John Morgan, "Chasin' Whiskey" with Jake Worthington, and "The Prophet (Grandaddy's Song)" with Ashley McBryde. The expanded tracklist includes songwriting contributions from Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Rodney Clawson, Will Bundy, and Dallas Davidson.

“This tour is appropriately named. At the end of 2025, I finally felt like I was finding my footing again after becoming a mom and getting through the first year of parenthood,” Paulette reflects. “A lot of last year was spent figuring out how to get back in the saddle in every area of my life. I can't wait to be on the road again and a lot more in 2026. It's gonna be a ride.”

The Back In The Saddle Tour marks Paulette's return to full-scale touring following a more limited schedule in 2025. While touring was scaled back last year, she remained creatively prolific and expanded her entrepreneurial footprint through collaborations on footwear and apparel.