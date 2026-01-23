Ashton Kutcher Plans to Release a Country Music Album: Here’s What We Know

Ashton Kutcher is planning to release a country music album, and before you say, “But he can’t sing!” don’t worry, he knows. The Punk'd actor has been very honest about how he can’t sing, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his “healthy obsession”: writing a full-on country album.

Ashton Kutcher: 'I Decided I’m Going to Write a Country Music Album'

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actor-producer, who shot to fame thanks to his role as Michael Kelso in the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, said that his “healthy obsession” is country music, and he’s working on writing one. “I don’t know if this is healthy or not. It might not be healthy. I decided I’m going to write a country music album,” he revealed.

He added, “I’m going to do it anyway just because I want to write an album. I don’t care if anybody listens to it, and they probably won’t, and I’m okay with it, but I’ve just always wanted to write a country music album. So I’m obsessed with getting that done.”

A Healthy Obsession

Country music and Kutcher fans knew how much the actor loves the genre. He’s been a presenter during the ACM Awards, attended Stagecoach, and even used country music in his Netflix series The Ranch.

Kutcher also performed with country crooner Thomas Rhett several times. Back in 2016, he sang Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” with Rhett at the Back Porch Revival. The benefit concert in Iowa, his home state, supported The Native Fund, a charity he established with Dallas Clar, a former NFL player.