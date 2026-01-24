This Day in Country History: January 24

Country music has experienced its fair share of unforgettable moments on Jan. 24. From iconic chart-toppers to notable birthdays, this day highlights the genre's vibrant past and its influence on music history. Let's take a journey through some of the most significant country music milestones on Jan. 24.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From chart-topping hits to cultural milestones, Jan. 24 in country history highlights the richness and diversity of the genre. These milestones include groundbreaking songs and influential artists:

C.W. McCall's “Convoy” remained #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, reflecting its massive popularity among country and crossover audiences. 1981: Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" reached #1 on the Billboard country singles chart. A crossover sensation, the track also topped the adult contemporary chart and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" reached #1 on the Billboard country singles chart. A crossover sensation, the track also topped the adult contemporary chart and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1984: Stephen Barker Liles was born. As a member of the duo Love and Theft, Liles has played a significant role in delivering hits like "Angel Eyes."

Stephen Barker Liles was born. As a member of the duo Love and Theft, Liles has played a significant role in delivering hits like "Angel Eyes." 2001: Kenny Chesney's Greatest Hits was certified gold and platinum by the RIAA. This showed Chesney's growing popularity, with standout tracks like "How Forever Feels."

Cultural Milestones

There are many notable country music events on January 24, celebrating influential figures and iconic moments:

Ray Stevens, known for his comedic genius, was born. Stevens brought humor to country music with classics like "The Streak," earning numerous awards throughout his career. 1943: Neil Diamond was born in Brooklyn, New York. While best known as a pop artist, his songwriting and storytelling deeply influenced country and Americana artists, and his work has been covered by numerous country performers.

Neil Diamond was born in Brooklyn, New York. While best known as a pop artist, his songwriting and storytelling deeply influenced country and Americana artists, and his work has been covered by numerous country performers. 1950: Aaron Neville was born. While best known for his work in soul and R&B, his collaborations with country artists and crossover chart success have earned him recognition within country music history.

Aaron Neville was born. While best known for his work in soul and R&B, his collaborations with country artists and crossover chart success have earned him recognition within country music history. 1954: Session musician Glenn Worf was born. His work with Reba McEntire and George Strait made him a respected figure.

Session musician Glenn Worf was born. His work with Reba McEntire and George Strait made him a respected figure. 1963: Lonestar drummer, Keech Rainwater, was born. Rainwater's steady rhythm contributed to hits like "Amazed" and "I'm Already There."

Lonestar drummer, Keech Rainwater, was born. Rainwater's steady rhythm contributed to hits like "Amazed" and "I'm Already There." 1995: Tucker Beathard was born in Nashville. Beathard has contributed to country music with memorable tunes like "Rock On," showcasing his raw talent.

Tucker Beathard was born in Nashville. Beathard has contributed to country music with memorable tunes like "Rock On," showcasing his raw talent. 2010: Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, and George W. Bush attended the NFC Championship Game. This symbolized country music's broad cultural reach and ability to bring people together.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Joe Nichols set a Grand Ole Opry precedent. His tribute to traditional country music resonated with audiences and reaffirmed the Opry's role in preserving the genre's legacy. 2006: Josh Turner's album Your Man was released. The title track became a career-defining hit while highlighting his deep, resonant voice.

Josh Turner's album Your Man was released. The title track became a career-defining hit while highlighting his deep, resonant voice. 2008: Charlie Daniels, newly inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, sharing the moment with Russell Palmer, the guitarist who first taught him to play.

Charlie Daniels, newly inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, sharing the moment with Russell Palmer, the guitarist who first taught him to play. 2015: Blake Shelton performed on Saturday Night Live. Critics and fans praised his comedic timing and musical performances, showcasing country music's mainstream appeal.

Blake Shelton performed on Saturday Night Live. Critics and fans praised his comedic timing and musical performances, showcasing country music's mainstream appeal. 2025: Carrie Underwood released her concert film Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Disney+ and Hulu on January 24, bringing her Resorts World Theatre residency to a global audience with performances of hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.”