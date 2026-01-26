Jelly Roll Breaks Down During Bear Bailey’s Performance on Netflix’s Star Search

Jelly Roll became visibly emotional during a live episode of Star Search on Netflix as contestant Bear Bailey performed “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a faith-forward song that prompted an unscripted spiritual moment onstage. The performance took place during Episode 2, hosted by Anthony Anderson, and aired as part of the show's Netflix-backed revival.

Bailey addressed the audience and judges with an emotional testimony about faith and redemption. “I'm a very imperfect person loved by a perfect God and Jesus. Jesus has redeemed me,” Bailey said moments after finishing the song. “Drug addiction. I've lost everything because of addictions, and I'm not perfect, but I serve a God who is, and he believes in redemption. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just thankful for God. I thank you, Jesus.”

Jelly Roll followed by praying aloud and explaining why the moment mattered to him. “I prayed this morning. I said, God, give me an opportunity to talk about you,” he said. “Night one was great, but I didn't get to live on my purpose yet. God, you called me here to talk about you.”

He continued by framing the performance as a larger spiritual statement. “He hung so you can stand here and sing His name on the biggest streaming service in the world,” he said. “This is a God moment to show what God has done. He is a redeemer. He is for everybody. Jesus is for everybody. He doesn't hate anybody. He loves everybody, and that's what He stands for.”

The judging panel, which also includes Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar, responded positively to the moment, describing a palpable sense of faith in the room. Bailey earned judges' scores of 5, 5, and 4, along with a 4.5 audience score, securing advancement to the next round, which will stream the following week on Netflix.