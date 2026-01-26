Jelly Roll Breaks Down During Bear Bailey’s Performance on Netflix’s Star Search

Backstage Country
Jelly Roll became visibly emotional during a live episode of Star Search on Netflix as contestant Bear Bailey performed “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a faith-forward song that prompted an unscripted spiritual moment…

Jelly Roll performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California.
Jelly Roll became visibly emotional during a live episode of Star Search on Netflix as contestant Bear Bailey performed “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” a faith-forward song that prompted an unscripted spiritual moment onstage. The performance took place during Episode 2, hosted by Anthony Anderson, and aired as part of the show's Netflix-backed revival.

Bailey addressed the audience and judges with an emotional testimony about faith and redemption. “I'm a very imperfect person loved by a perfect God and Jesus. Jesus has redeemed me,” Bailey said moments after finishing the song. “Drug addiction. I've lost everything because of addictions, and I'm not perfect, but I serve a God who is, and he believes in redemption. I'm sorry. I'm sorry for being emotional. I'm just thankful for God. I thank you, Jesus.”

Jelly Roll followed by praying aloud and explaining why the moment mattered to him. “I prayed this morning. I said, God, give me an opportunity to talk about you,” he said. “Night one was great, but I didn't get to live on my purpose yet. God, you called me here to talk about you.”

He continued by framing the performance as a larger spiritual statement. “He hung so you can stand here and sing His name on the biggest streaming service in the world,” he said. “This is a God moment to show what God has done. He is a redeemer. He is for everybody. Jesus is for everybody. He doesn't hate anybody. He loves everybody, and that's what He stands for.”

The judging panel, which also includes Chrissy Teigen and Sarah Michelle Gellar, responded positively to the moment, describing a palpable sense of faith in the room. Bailey earned judges' scores of 5, 5, and 4, along with a 4.5 audience score, securing advancement to the next round, which will stream the following week on Netflix.

Anderson highlighted the timing and backstory behind Bailey's song choice, noting it was selected before Jelly Roll joined the judging panel. “Hard Fought Hallelujah” has been recognized within the Christian music industry, including Song of the Year honors, and the episode underscored how competition shows can become intimate, meaningful experiences beyond scores alone. Bailey's advancement will be revealed as Star Search continues on Netflix, with full episode recaps and spoilers available on the site.

