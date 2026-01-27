Could These Cryptic Posts by HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw Mean a Collab?

Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw made quite a stir when they uploaded similar social media posts on Monday. Country music fans are speculating that the four superstars are about to drop a major collaboration.

Are HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw... the McArthurs?

HARDY uploaded an image of Jones McArthur, born June 5, 1968, and died January 5, 2025. Wallen shared a similar post, but with the name Hunter McArthur. Compared to HARDY’s post, Wallen’s McArthur character only has a birth date, May 13, 1993, the same as his birthday.

Church is Junior McArthur, with a September 2, 1945, birth date and an April 4, 1967, date of death, while McGraw is John McArthur, born November 2, 1920, and died on November 22, 1963. Not one of the musicians included a caption or provided additional details, further piquing the interest of fans.

‘McArthur’ Might Be Dropping January 30

Holler reported that a Wallen fan page, @wallenteers_germany, discovered that HARDY is a co-writer on a song with a title ‘McArthur’ registered on ASCAP.