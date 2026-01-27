Lukas Nelson and ERNEST to Write Songs for Glen Powell Country Comedy

Backstage Country
Lukas Nelson and ERNEST will collaborate with Judd Apatow to produce the original soundtrack for a country-western comedy currently in production. Judd Apatow serves as the film's producer, and Glen Powell has been cast as the film's lead. The project represents a strategic push to revive theatrical comedy through a music-driven, original concept backed by a high-profile creative team. Cristin Milioti and Madeline Cline are attached to co-star, and filming is planned to begin in April.

“The songwriting is led by Lucas.” [Nelson] “Glenn and I have been writing together for the past year and a half, and he's so funny,” Apatow said.

Apatow has discussed a growing appetite for theatrical comedies and the need for the industry to reverse a self-reinforcing slump by delivering fresh, audience-focused humor designed for cinemas rather than streaming.

Apatow has stressed the importance of chemistry to the success of the film's comedy and musical elements and has raised doubts about current comedic formats. Along with this, Apatow has noted that the chemistry among Nelson, ERNEST, and Glen Powell will help position the film for a successful theatrical run.

Nelson and ERNEST are guiding the film's music, with Apatow producing and contributing to the writing. The project aims to counter doubts about modern comedies by combining original songs with a recognizable cast, positioning humor and music as mutually reinforcing elements rather than separate attractions.

Nelson's impressive background also adds to the project's credibility; in fact, he is the co-writer of the A Star is Born soundtrack. This collaboration brought together the talents of both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and resulted in an award-winning film soundtrack that successfully incorporated modern-day artists. For this newest project, Nelson will partner with ERNEST as a co-writer on the music, adding additional artist credibility to the project based on ERNEST's established credentials.

Upon success, the motion picture could impact how theatrical comedy is produced in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia, and motivate studios to produce more new, humor-based works. A successful outcome would result in increased box office revenue for comedies, increased visibility of Nelson's presence in both the music and film industries, and an overall reversal of the trend of audience preference for interactivity with comedy films in theaters over all other forms of media.

