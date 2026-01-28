Is the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Ending this Season?

Rumors have been circulating since last year that the Kelly Clarkson Show is ending. Now that the show’s contract is about to end, the rumors have started again, especially since Clarkson still has not addressed the issue.

No Season Eight for the 'Kelly Clarkson Show?'

Several contradictory reports have surfaced about Clarkson not wanting to continue with the show. However, there were also reports that it was NBC that didn’t want to renew her deal when it ended this year.

Different sources revealed that the show will likely “not go on.” One insider explained, “[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore.”

Possible Replacement for Clarkson

One name has been consistently linked to be Clarkson’s replacement. Former Today show anchor Hoda Kotb was rumored to take Clarkson’s place as host.

However, another insider admitted that there has been an ongoing swirl of speculation, nothing’s been decided yet about the show’s future: “People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it’s still a long season.”