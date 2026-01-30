Country Music Stars in Nashville Among Those Affected by Storm, Power Outages

Country music stars take to social media to share their predicament after the severe weather situation that affected Nashville. Countless homes and establishments were left without power. However, amidst this catastrophe, there are stories of goodwill that have given hope during these difficult times.

Country Music Stars Affected

Thousands of Tennesseans found themselves without power after the ice storm that ravaged Middle Tennessee during the weekend. According to Nashville Electric Service, customers remain without electricity even after the storm. Several artists, including HARDY, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Baldrige, Sheryl Crow, Russell Dickerson, and others, have updated fans on their situation. HARDY and his wife reportedly stayed at a local hotel while Baldridge and his family have been seeking refuge at his manager’s house.

The “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” singer shared, “We’re right now going on day five of no power at our house. We’ve been to a couple friends’ houses, and right now we are staying at my manager’s house, which has power, which is amazing. But there are so many people all over Nashville who are staying in their homes. Their homes are 40 degrees. Mine is currently like 43 right now. We were there this morning—still no power. Just sending out thoughts and prayers to everybody out there that’s struggling in the Nashville area and all around the country. This ice storm has really put us down.”

Iconic establishments like the Bluebird Cafe also shared they’re affected by the storm.

In a statement, the CEO and President of NES, Teresa Broyles-Aplin, acknowledged the “significant hardships” of the power outages to the residents. However, she promised that power is expected to be restored soon.

Stepping Up