Ian Munsick Debuts ‘Geronimo’ as First Release on Newly Launched WEST TO THE REST RECORDS

Ian Munsick has announced a new chapter in his career with the launch of WEST TO THE REST RECORDS in partnership with Triple Tigers Records. The collaboration marks a strategic move following his departure from Warner Music Nashville and positions Munsick to guide his artistic direction while expanding his reach through Triple Tigers' infrastructure.

"Every artist dreams of partnering with a record label that not only understands their vision, but creates a clear, passionate plan on how to reach that destination," says Munsick. "After I played some of my new music for the team at Triple Tigers, they told me exactly what songs they thought could achieve that vision. In a day in age where labels often rely on third parties for opinions that may or may not eventually lead to action, it was so refreshing to hear the words 'that song is a hit' when playing a guitar/vocal work tape for the label heads."

He continued, "Results are never guaranteed in the music industry, but I am confident that the combination of this new era of Ian Munsick music and the strategic workhorse of Triple Tigers will result in a true 50/50 partnership made in country and western heaven."

The first release under the new partnership is "Geronimo," arriving Jan. 30, 2026. The single was co-written by Munsick, Devin Dawson, and Mike Robinson, with production handled by Munsick and Robinson. It marks his first new release since "Eagle Feather," which arrived in April 2025 and drew attention for its expansive tracks and Western-influenced storytelling rooted in cowboy landscapes.

"Ian Munsick is the ultimate artist: unique, identifiable voice, compelling songs and perspective, established brand, and a massive fanbase that is growing by leaps and bounds. We are ecstatic to partner with Ian and are ready to take country music by storm," add Triple Tigers Co-Presidents Kevin Herring and Annie Ortmeier.

"Something tells me this is gonna be a big one…," shares Munsick. "No word personifies the feeling of partnering with a new label, in a new year, and welcoming in the next chapter better than 'Geronimo.' In this song, you'll find themes of my old music like land and love, but this time, blanketed in a sonic texture that perfectly captures who I am as an artist. It's familiar yet eclectic, modern yet traditional, raw yet refined, and with your help, it may very well be the biggest song I've ever released. Here's to the new age… geronimo!!!"