Second-Chance Romance: Share Your Dating Disaster Stories

Ever been on a date so bad… you wished you could rewind time? Like when they brought their mom. Or talked about their ex… for forty-five minutes. Good news! We’re giving romance a do-over. If you’ve survived a dating disaster, Don Chase and Sarah want to hear your story! The cringier, the messier, the better!

Tell us what went wrong, and you could win a Second Chance at Romance. Dinner and a movie thanks to Sammio’s and Millstone Theater. Plus a couples massage from Renaissance Day Spa & Alternative Wellness. And a chance to rewrite the ending… Because everyone deserves a better sequel. Submit your dating disaster below and let us turn awkward silence… into sparks. Your worst date could become your best night yet!