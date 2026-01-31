The Sweethearts Dinner Fayetteville: Win Tickets Here!

Celebrate love in style this Valentine's Day at The Sweethearts Dinner, an unforgettable evening of delight! Guests will enjoy a romantic dinner, followed by an evening of dancing under the lights. The night comes alive with live entertainment from Radio Boxx, who will set the perfect soundtrack for love and romance. Whether you're sharing the evening with a partner, friends, or simply embracing the moment, The Sweethearts Dinner promises elegance, energy, and memories to last a lifetime. Enter to win tickets below.