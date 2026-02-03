Ella Langley Announces Dandelion Tour

Ella Langley's busy schedule will continue this year with the announcement of The Dandelion Tour. This tour comes in support of her much-anticipated second album of the same name, set for release this spring. Considered to be one of country music’s most promising stars with her latest single “Choosin’ Texas” already breaking records, Langley's 16-show journey will take her to U.S. cities in the Midwest, East, and South from May 7 to August 15.

Langley announced the tour in an Instagram post, captioning, “You know we had to take this record on the road… So excited to announce The Dandelion Tour! Also, bringing some of my favorite people along, you won’t wanna miss this. Presale for tickets & VIP packages begins Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10am local (sign up on my website)! General on sale is Friday, Feb. 6 at 10am local.”

Along with the tour announcement, Langley also revealed that Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth will join her as supporting acts on select dates.

Here are all the confirmed venues and dates for Langley’s Dandelion 2026 tour:

May 7: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

May 8: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri

May 14: Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida

May 15: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia

June 18: OKC Zoo Amphitheatre, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

June 19: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

June 25: Salem Civic Center, Salem, Virginia

June 26: Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, North Carolina

July 23: Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky

July 24: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Cary, North Carolina

July 25: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, South Carolina

July 30: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire

July 31: CMAC - Canandaigua, New York

August 13: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

August 14: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas August 15: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas