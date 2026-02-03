Luke Combs Discusses New Album and Family Life in Nashville Interview

Backstage Country
Luke Combs performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Throughout his rise to the top of country music, Luke Combs has tried to keep his feet on the ground, stay focused on family, and never forget his roots. In an interview with Today and a live NBC Sunday Sitdown, shot at City Winery in Nashville, Combs reflects on his transition from performing at college bars to performing in front of thousands of fans. He explains that the journey is more important than the end result.

“You know, no, as crazy as that sounds,” admitted Combs. “And I kick myself all the time, like, ‘How did I not put this together sooner?' All I did was sing all the time, and never one time was I like, ‘Maybe I could sing for a living.' I don't know, I guess in my mind it was like, ‘Well, I mean, that's not something you do. It's not a job you can have.'”

Combs connects that mindset to his upbringing and a working-class perspective that kept expectations realistic even as dreams were encouraged. “I came from a real working-class family, and my parents were always like, ‘Chase your dreams,' you know? But then in my mind I'm going, like, ‘I mean, to an extent, right?' Chase your dreams, but I'm not gonna be in the Olympics. I don't have to tell you that that's not gonna happen,” added Combs.

He also addresses family support, humility, and the improbability of superstardom. “My parents always encouraged me to sing, and they were very proud that I was doing those things,” said Combs. “But it wasn't like my dad was like, ‘Hey slugger, you'll be Garth Brooks one day, man.' It just didn't happen! You know what I mean? He was like, ‘You'll never be Garth Brooks.' And no slack to him. How often does that happen? It doesn't happen. And damn, it happened though.”

