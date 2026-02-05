Blake Shelton Stops Las Vegas Concert To Call Out Fan Wearing Luke Bryan Shirt

Blake Shelton did not approve of one fan's outfit during a recent Las Vegas show, and he made the point loudly — while keeping the moment playful. During his residency performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Jan. 30, Shelton paused the show after noticing a fan wearing Luke Bryan merchandise in the audience.

In fan-captured footage from the concert, Shelton addressed the fan directly from the stage, drawing laughter from the crowd as he called attention to the unexpected wardrobe choice. “You come to my show wearing Luke Bryan s—t?” Shelton, 49, questioned the fan in the crowd, while playfully adding, “What's the matter with you? That guy's an id—t!”

Shelton continued the joke by poking fun at Bryan's performance style, specifically his habit of encouraging the crowd to sing along during songs. As the audience reacted, Shelton escalated the ribbing with another quip aimed at his fellow country star. “Because he's too drunk to remember the words to his own song.”

Despite the mock criticism, the moment quickly shifted from teasing to generosity. In the same video, Shelton can be seen gesturing toward his crew and asking them to get the fan new merchandise to replace her Luke Bryan T-shirt, turning the callout into a lighthearted exchange rather than a reprimand.