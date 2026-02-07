This Day in Country History: February 7

It was heart-warming to see Darius Rucker have recognition by being inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame on Feb. 7, 1996, while John Conlee and Gene Watson got respect by becoming members of the Grand Ole Opry on this day in 1981. Several major country music stars received record certifications and the band members of Florida Georgia Line launched their new bourbon company, Wolf Moon Bourbon, on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Darius Rucker and John Conlee had well-deserved milestones on Feb. 7.

1981: Singer/songwriter John Conlee becomes a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Conlee is known for country hits like "Rose Colored Glasses" and "Friday Night Blues."

Cultural Milestones

Certain Feb. 7 performances and recordings have a lasting influential impact on future musicians, including:

1962: Garth Brooks was born on Feb. 7. He later became one of the top country stars with his 1991 album Ropin' the Wind, which became the first country album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart to hit No. 1, where it was 70 weeks on the charts.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From several impressive record certifications to a star-studded concert, these were notable events for February 7:

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a band starting a bourbon brand to the death of a performer, Feb. 7 was a notable day in country history.

