Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Country History: February 8

The 2004, 2009, and 2015 GRAMMYs featured big-name winners in the country music category, including Vince Gill, Zac Brown Band, and Carrie Underwood. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks had cultural…

Kristina Hall
Zac Brown Band speak onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2004, 2009, and 2015 GRAMMYs featured big-name winners in the country music category, including Vince Gill, Zac Brown Band, and Carrie Underwood. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks had cultural milestones on this day, and Blake Shelton had a free performance on Feb. 8, 2018. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones 

Big wins at the GRAMMYs for Feb. 8 included: 

  • 2009: The Zac Brown Band took home Best New Artist at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Taylor Swift took home Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "White Horses," and Keith Urban's "Sweet Thing" won Best Male Country Vocal Performance. 

Cultural Milestones  

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton had cultural milestones on Feb. 8. 

  • 2019: Dolly Parton received the MusiCares Person of the Year Award on this day. This annual award goes to an artist who supports the local community in times of need, and Parton was the first country music artist to receive it. 

Notable Recordings and Performances 

Former The Voice coaches had milestones on this day. 

  • 2016: Luke Bryan's song "Kill the Lights" got a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). 
  • 2018: Superstar Blake Shelton played a free, surprise, pop-up concert at the Sound Room in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on this day. Shelton was in the area as a spokesperson for Smithswork Vodka. 

Industry Changes and Challenges 

From a record label launch to the birth of a baby, these were industry changes for Feb. 8: 

  • 2012: Jamie O'Neal, known for her hit song "There Is No Arizona," launched her record label, Momentum Label Group, on this day. O'Neal had her own recording studio for years, and having a record label was a natural move for her. 
  • 2021: The "How You Love Someone" singer Mickey Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed a baby boy, Grayson Clark, on this day. Grayson is the couple's first child together. 

Launching a new record label, as Jamie O'Neal did on Feb. 8, 2012, is a confident move for any music artist. It's always heartwarming to welcome a new baby into the music industry, as we did with Grayson Clark on this day. 

Alan JacksonThis Day In HistoryVince GillZac Brown Band
Kristina HallWriter
Related Stories
Keith Urban and Dolly Parton perform onstage
MusicDolly Parton, Keith Urban, and More to be Inducted in Musicians Hall of FameYvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center
MusicLainey Wilson Treats New Zealand Fans with Performance of New Song ‘Can’t Sit Still’Yvette Dela Cruz
Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium
MusicZach Bryan Invites Christian McAffrey of the San Francisco 49ers to Madden Bowl PerformanceYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect