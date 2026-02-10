Gavin Adcock Releases ‘Colorblind,’ First Track of 2026

Gavin Adcock just released his latest single, "Colorblind," which offers a glimpse of what is to come from him. The ballad centers on loss and remembrance, focusing on the absence of someone who once brought brightness and meaning into everyday life.

"'Colorblind' is just the beginning of a whole lotta music I've been working on for y'all," said Adcock. "It's about losing someone you shoulda cared more for and not realizing how much color she brought to your life."

"Colorblind" continues Adcock's momentum following the success of Own Worst Enemy, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top 200 Country and the Billboard 200 All-Genre Chart. The album delivered more than 25 million U.S. streams in its first week and outperformed his prior release "Actin' Up Again" in opening-week streaming totals. Own Worst Enemy similarly launched at the top of the all-genre chart, reinforcing his crossover reach.

Two tracks from Own Worst Enemy, including "Never Call Again," are featured on the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack. Adcock's relationship with the franchise extends into live performance, with appearances tied to Madden soundtrack collaborations in 2025 and a return to the Madden Bowl in San Francisco during Super Bowl LX last week, ahead of broader touring.

Across his career, Adcock has surpassed 1.5 billion global streams. He holds RIAA Platinum certification for A Cigarette and Gold certifications for Run Your Mouth, Deep End, and Four Leaf Clover. Industry recognition includes a MusicRow Awards Discovery Artist of the Year nomination and frequent comparisons to Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.