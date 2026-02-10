Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Call it Quits Again

In country music and pop culture crossover news, we thought we wouldn’t have to read again; Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have called it quits. After publicly reconciling late last year, the couple has broken up again, this time just five weeks after getting back together.

A Love that Couldn’t Last

PEOPLE reported that the Grammy-nominated artist and the Outer Banks actor have decided to go their separate ways once more, according to a source close to the actor. “They still love each other, which is why they've kept trying to make it work,” the insider says. “But their lives are in very different places right now. Figuring out where to live and how to truly merge their lives has been hard lately. It's been something they've gone back and forth on.”

They added, “They just want to be happy though. They've been trying to figure out a situation where they are both happy together, but that doesn't seem possible at the moment.”

Not Amicable?

Another source hinted that the two have been having issues with Ballerini’s career. “Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship, but it hasn't been reciprocated, especially as her career has continued to grow,” the source revealed. “It feels like there's insecurity there on his end.”

The breakup news followed Ballerini’s post-Grammy Award interview, where she publicly declared her love for the actor and talked about the public’s interest in their relationship. “I feel like outwardly, it looked a lot more dramatic than it was. And that was quite the learning lesson for us. But I love him so much.”