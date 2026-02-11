Ingrid Andress To Release ‘Now I Know’ on February 13 as Self-Discovery Track

Ingrid Andress' latest single, "Now I Know," will drop on Feb. 13 as an anthem for Valentine's Day and for self-exploration, growth, and the courage to leave unhealthy relationships. This song marks a transition from the innocence of romantic love to self-understanding, achieved through courage and the creation of a new identity grounded in growth rather than safety and familiarity.

"We all start our life journey not knowing much of anything. As we grow, we learn most of what we know from our parents, grandparents, teachers, and peers, and we make decisions based on their loving but limited amount of knowledge. Some of us stay in the safety of things and places that are familiar to us for the rest of our lives, and that is perfectly fine," she shares.

She continues, "Then there are those who challenge the familiar and find it to be more painful than they could have ever imagined. We tend to glamorize what 'growing' and 'self-discovery' look like without acknowledging the pain it also takes to break out of the cocoon that kept you safe. The beauty of knowing you made it through those ugly, difficult times is what makes all the heartbreak worth it. You learn to trust and believe in yourself again, and that is something only you can know after seeing it through to the other side."

"I wrote 'Now I Know' to encourage myself and others to face and let go of the things that no longer serve us because we are capable of having the happiness we've imagined for ourselves."

Collaborating with Derrick Southerland and Sam Ellis, who also produced this release, "Now I Know" is about choosing to build a future based on self-confidence and trust in oneself rather than staying in an established but unfulfilling relationship. This release is another step in creating Andress's third studio album, following the successful releases of Lady Like and Good Person, both of which earned GRAMMY nominations and received numerous awards from music trade publications.