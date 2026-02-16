Four Country Stars Launch ‘McArthur’ at No. 6 on Hot Country Songs Chart

Bryan Steffy/Stringer via Getty Images / Terry Wyatt/Stringer via Getty Images / Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Danielle Del Valle/Stringer via Getty Images

Country music's mid-February charts showcase major collaboration and breakout momentum across the genre.

HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw's collaboration "McArthur" debuts at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart dated Feb. 14. The track earned 7.1 million official U.S. streams, 6.2 million in radio airplay audience, and 7,000 copies sold during the Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 tracking period.

The debut marks a Top 10 entry for all four artists. HARDY scores his fifth Top 10, Church his 20th, McGraw his 42nd, and Wallen his 57th. "McArthur" delivers the strongest Hot Country Songs debut for HARDY, Church, and McGraw. Wallen tallies his 32nd Top 10 debut and eighth No. 1 opener on the chart.

Ella Langley's "Dandelion" enters Hot Country Songs at No. 7, powered by 7.9 million streams, 463,000 in radio airplay audience, and 4,000 copies sold. The song serves as the title track of her forthcoming album Dandelion, due Apr. 10.

Luke Combs' "Giving Her Away" and Jason Aldean's "Her Favorite Color" are two notable tracks that showcase both an established artist and an up-and-coming artist.

Langley's breakthrough "Choosin' Texas" recently reached No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and the Billboard Hot 100, making her the third woman since 2012 to lead all three charts simultaneously.