Four Country Stars Launch ‘McArthur’ at No. 6 on Hot Country Songs Chart
Country music's mid-February charts showcase major collaboration and breakout momentum across the genre.
HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw's collaboration "McArthur" debuts at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart dated Feb. 14. The track earned 7.1 million official U.S. streams, 6.2 million in radio airplay audience, and 7,000 copies sold during the Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 tracking period.
The debut marks a Top 10 entry for all four artists. HARDY scores his fifth Top 10, Church his 20th, McGraw his 42nd, and Wallen his 57th. "McArthur" delivers the strongest Hot Country Songs debut for HARDY, Church, and McGraw. Wallen tallies his 32nd Top 10 debut and eighth No. 1 opener on the chart.
Ella Langley's "Dandelion" enters Hot Country Songs at No. 7, powered by 7.9 million streams, 463,000 in radio airplay audience, and 4,000 copies sold. The song serves as the title track of her forthcoming album Dandelion, due Apr. 10.
On other charts, "McArthur" debuts at No. 5, with country acts occupying the top four positions. Langley leads the list with "Choosin' Texas," followed by Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" and "What I Want" featuring Tate McRae, and Luke Combs's "Sleepless in a Hotel Room."
Luke Combs' "Giving Her Away" and Jason Aldean's "Her Favorite Color" are two notable tracks that showcase both an established artist and an up-and-coming artist.
Langley's breakthrough "Choosin' Texas" recently reached No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and the Billboard Hot 100, making her the third woman since 2012 to lead all three charts simultaneously.
The recent activity on the charts illustrates how fast-moving and changing country music is, thanks to artists from all generations working together, many songs debuting in the Top 10, and numerous songs appearing on multiple charts from both old and new artists alike.