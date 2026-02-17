Dustin Lynch Releases High-Octane New Track ‘Getaway Car’

Dustin Lynch is kicking off 2026 with a fresh burst of music, dropping his brand-new single “Getaway Car.” The adrenaline-fueled track with an upbeat beat and melody should be your next date night’s anthem.

Dustin Lynch Sings of the Perfect Night with a Special Someone

“Getaway Car” is the song every couple who’s newly dating should play at the end of the night: “This night’s been perfect / Between the lights, the bar, the band, and bottle service / But if you feel like that tequila isn’t working / And you get ready to roll / Say the word, we’ll hit the road / Tell me where you wanna go.”

The sexy track’s bridge promises of a better time as soon as they start riding their getaway car: “Girl I can pin you back in the bench seat / Of this ole 4 by / Make you spill what you got in that Dixie / You better hold on tight.”

“Just Vibes”

Lynch said of the song, “‘Getaway Car’ is about that split-second decision to throw it all in drive and see where the night takes you. No plan, no map, just vibes, velocity, and trusting the moment. It’s one of those songs that feels just as good blasting through speakers as it does screaming down the highway.”

Lynch is set to return to Las Vegas for his second Wynn Nightlife residency. He completed his residency in 2025, making him the first country artist to have a nightlife residency at the iconic venue.

Listen to the track below.