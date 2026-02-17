Tucker Wetmore Gets Emotional as he Dedicates Song to a Fan Who Tragically Passed Away

Tucker Wetmore, who is currently on tour for his The Brunette World Tour, did not expect that his stop at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on February 14 would be something far more personal, far more emotional, and a night he would not forget.

In a moment that left the crowd completely silent, Wetmore paused his set to dedicate a song to a fan who had tragically passed away.

Tucker Wetmore and His First-Ever Sold-Out Arena

Fans share on TikTok videos of the 26-year-old singer informing fans that his Pennsylvania show is his first ever sold-out arena. Before he started the show, he told the crowd that he wanted to pray and honor a young fan who was supposed to see him that night but tragically passed away last month.

“Today has been an emotional rollercoaster for me,” Wetmore started. “First and foremost, this is my first ever arena sold out. I started touring literally less than two years ago. This is absolutely insane. Thank you guys, so much for showing up. I moved to Nashville with a dream and a handful of songs, and the last two years my life have been absolutely insane.”

He shared that before coming to the stage, he had conversations with families who are mourning after the passing of a loved one. He then made a simple request to the crowd, “So I’m going to put my pride aside for a second. And if you guys don’t mind, I’d like to pray for everybody in here if that’s alright. If y’all want to bow your hands [and] take your hats off.”

Dedicated a Song to a Fan

After the prayer, the singer-songwriter shared the story of Addie Ross, the fan who sadly passed away even before getting the chance to see Wetmore in person. “One of the families that I met tonight… they got a little girl, her name was Addie,” Wetmore, visibly emotional, told the crowd.

“I spent some time on my bus [with Addie’s family] before the show about an hour ago. They told me her story. She was a junior in high school. She was a scholar in high school, she had a lot of friends, she was a great athlete, [she] got in a car wreck a couple of weeks ago and sat in a coma for six days, and she ended up passing away. But one of the last things that her mom, her dad and she talked about was coming to this show, and I got to meet them before this show, and they told me that this next song was her favorite song. You could hear her singing it or playing it on her stereo two blocks away is what they said.”