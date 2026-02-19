Kenny Chesney Reveals Real-Life Bartender Inspired ‘Boston’ Track From ‘Be As You Are’ Album

Speculation is building that Kenny Chesney could resume touring in 2027 following his Sphere Las Vegas residency, with talk of a possible Boston-area finale at Gillette Stadium. Boston has long been woven into Chesney's career, from the origins of No Shoes Nation in 2012 to multiple Gillette Stadium performances, including in 2024. Fans continue to view “Boston” as a cult favorite, a track he traditionally performs only in Boston, Massachusetts.

The story behind “Boston” traces back to chance observations in the Virgin Islands in the late 1990s. In his book HEART•LIFE•MUSIC, Chesney reflects on the regional crossover that inspired the character at the center of the song. “Starting in 1998, it seemed eight out of every ten girls I met in the Virgin Islands were from New England. Whether in the bars, in restaurants, or on boats, those accents you can't miss. Having some local friends, I could hang out and run into someone I knew," he shares in the book.

He continues in HEART•LIFE•MUSIC, “I kept seeing this one bartender. She wore a Red Sox cap backward, and you could see she had these baby dreadlocks peeking out from under it. Didn't matter when or where I saw her, she always had that Boston cap on.”

It was these encounters that planted the seed for the song. “You never know why something strikes you. Someone's spark, a random detail catches your imagination...” Chesney writes. He expands, “All that was whirling around my head one night when Mark Tamburino started playing this guitar part. It had a real groove, with a melody inside it that felt good.”

From those pared-down Be As You Are writing sessions, the hook formed as he rode his tour bus. “I was in my bunk thinking about that bartender, about a lot of stories I'd heard from a lot of my friends down there. That groove started circling around my head, the beats dropping just so...She wears a Red Sox cap...to hide her...baby...dreads...”