This Day in Country History: February 21

February 21 was an exciting and significant day in country music with numerous GRAMMY Award wins, the celebration for the Opry 100, and the birth of Shay Mooney's new baby boy. Crystal Gayle and Dwight Yoakum were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and Tim McGraw signed with a new record label on February 21.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 1990 and 2001 GRAMMY Awards had big winners for country music artists, including:

1990: At the 32nd GRAMMY Awards, k.d.lang took home Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her album Absolute Torch and Twang. Lyle Lovett won Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for his album Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band won Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

At the 32nd GRAMMY Awards, k.d.lang took home Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her album Absolute Torch and Twang. Lyle Lovett won Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for his album Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band won Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." 2001: Faith Hill won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Breathe," and the album Breathe won Best Country Album at the 42nd GRAMMY Awards. Johnny Cash won Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Solitary Man," and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took home Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for "Let's Make Love."

Faith Hill won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Breathe," and the album Breathe won Best Country Album at the 42nd GRAMMY Awards. Johnny Cash won Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "Solitary Man," and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took home Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for "Let's Make Love." 2015: Sam Hunt's "Take Your Time" climbed to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, holding that position until early May.

Sam Hunt's "Take Your Time" climbed to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, holding that position until early May. 2017: Little Big Town's "Better Man" was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the second week.

Little Big Town's "Better Man" was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the second week. 2019: Dan + Shay's "Tequila" remained at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the third consecutive week.

Dan + Shay's "Tequila" remained at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the third consecutive week. 2020: Maren Morris' "The Bones" remained at the top of the Country Airplay chart for a second week.

Maren Morris' "The Bones" remained at the top of the Country Airplay chart for a second week. 2022: Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" remained at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" remained at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. 2023: Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" remained at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" remained at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. 2024: Zach Bryan, featuring Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," held No.1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Cultural Milestones

From Crystal Gayle to artists at the Grand Ole Opry, these were cultural milestones for February 21.

1958: Merle Haggard was moved to San Quentin Prison after attempting to escape from Bakersfield Jail. He was arrested in 1957 for trying to rob a roadhouse in Bakersfield.

Merle Haggard was moved to San Quentin Prison after attempting to escape from Bakersfield Jail. He was arrested in 1957 for trying to rob a roadhouse in Bakersfield. 1990: Country winners at the GRAMMY Awards included Lyle Lovett's Lyle Lovett and His Large Band for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, and Rodney Crowell's "After All This Time" for Best Country Song.

Country winners at the GRAMMY Awards included Lyle Lovett's Lyle Lovett and His Large Band for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male, and Rodney Crowell's "After All This Time" for Best Country Song. 2001: Faith Hill took home three GRAMMY Awards, including two for "Breathe" and another for "Let's Make Love" alongside Tim McGraw.

Faith Hill took home three GRAMMY Awards, including two for "Breathe" and another for "Let's Make Love" alongside Tim McGraw. 2001: Johnny Cash was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for pneumonia to attend the GRAMMY Awards, where he won his 10th GRAMMY for Best Male Vocal Country Performance for "Solitary Man."

Johnny Cash was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for pneumonia to attend the GRAMMY Awards, where he won his 10th GRAMMY for Best Male Vocal Country Performance for "Solitary Man." 2008: Crystal Gayle, Dwight Yoakum, and Norro Wilson were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. During the awards ceremony, Gayle sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" with her sisters Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue.

Crystal Gayle, Dwight Yoakum, and Norro Wilson were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. During the awards ceremony, Gayle sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" with her sisters Loretta Lynn and Peggy Sue. 2025: The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville hosted the OPRY 100, showcasing artists such as Ringo Starr, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Molly Tuttle.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A high-energy performance and several record certifications were notable events for February 21.

2008: Crystal Gayle performed live after she was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon.

Crystal Gayle performed live after she was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon. 2015: Jason Aldean performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a stop for his Burn It Down tour. Randy Owen from the band Alabama joined Aldean on stage for renditions of "Tennessee River" and "My Home's in Alabama."

Jason Aldean performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a stop for his Burn It Down tour. Randy Owen from the band Alabama joined Aldean on stage for renditions of "Tennessee River" and "My Home's in Alabama." 2017: Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" received a 3x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and a Gold certification for his single "Vacation." In addition, Brett Young's "Sleep Without You" received a Gold certification, and Brantley Gilbert's "One Hell of an Amen" had gotten a Platinum certification on this date.

Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man" received a 3x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and a Gold certification for his single "Vacation." In addition, Brett Young's "Sleep Without You" received a Gold certification, and Brantley Gilbert's "One Hell of an Amen" had gotten a Platinum certification on this date. 2025: Cody Johnson performed as part of his Leather Deluxe Tour at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Cody Johnson performed as part of his Leather Deluxe Tour at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. 2025: Brett Young and Kylie Morgan sang live at The Met in Philadelphia.

Brett Young and Kylie Morgan sang live at The Met in Philadelphia. 2025: Singer-songwriter Chris Janson performed at Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville.

Singer-songwriter Chris Janson performed at Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville. 2025: The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville hosted the OPRY 100, showcasing artists such as Ringo Starr, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Molly Tuttle.

The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville hosted the OPRY 100, showcasing artists such as Ringo Starr, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Molly Tuttle. 2025: Keith Urban performed "High" live at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new baby for Shay Mooney and a new record label for Tim McGraw were industry changes for February 21.

2020: Shay Mooney, from the duo Dan + Shay, and his wife, Hannah, welcomed a baby boy, Ames Alexander Mooney. The couple has an older son, Asher James, making the Mooney's a family of four.

Shay Mooney, from the duo Dan + Shay, and his wife, Hannah, welcomed a baby boy, Ames Alexander Mooney. The couple has an older son, Asher James, making the Mooney's a family of four. 2020: Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) announced it was signing Tim McGraw to their label during the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) luncheon. Performers and other BMLG artists at the CRS luncheon included Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, and Payton Smith.