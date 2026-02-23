Megan Moroney Surprises Fans During Raising Cane’s Listening Party

With excitement building for the release of her third studio album, Cloud 9, on Friday, February 20, Megan Moroney teamed up with Raising Cane’s in Times Square, New York City, for what was supposed to be just a listening party. But true to her deep appreciation for her fans, she turned it into an unforgettable surprise meetup.

Megan Moroney Spent Time With Fans

Fans lined up to purchase Moroney’s 15-track album. The restaurant was decked out in pink, with Moroney’s songs from the album playing on a loop. Moroney suddenly appeared and spent time with her fans, taking selfies with them, and signing posters, vinyls, and even pink Cane’s hats.

It wasn’t just the flagship Raising Cane’s that’s decked out in Cloud 9 pink; more than 900 locations nationwide showed Moroney support.

Partnership with Cane’s

Last year, Moroney also surprised fans at a Cane’s branch near the University of Georgia, where she graduated with a degree in music business in 2020. Since then, she’s had a close relationship with founder Todd Graves and his daughter Sophia.

The “Who Hurt You” singer said of her partnership with Raising Cane’s: “My favorite thing about the Cane’s partnership is that it’s just so organic. My Twitter bio used to say, ‘Can I please get a Box Combo with an extra sauce and a Sprite.’ It’s very easy to partner with Cane’s and I love Todd, I love his story, he’s very hardworking, kind and his whole family is wonderful. It’s fun and I like to include Cane’s in all this exciting stuff.”