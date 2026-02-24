Charley Crockett Cancels Canada Leg of His 2026 Tour—Here’s Why

Canadian fans of Charley Crockett woke up to disappointing news after “The $10 Cowboy” singer canceled the Canada leg of his tour. Crockett is heartbroken, but the cancellation is beyond his control.

Charley Crockett Denied Entry to Canada

In an Instagram post, the Texan singer-songwriter uploaded an official-looking paper with the logo of the Government of Canada in the upper left corner. The paper clearly states that Crockett has not been authorized to enter Canada.

Crockett first announced the postponement of his Vancouver date in a now-deleted social media post. However, in his most recent post, Crockett announced all his Canadian dates after attempting to cross the border twice, first in Vancouver and then in Kelowna. The reason why officials are not letting him cross is his 2016 felony conviction of possession with intent to distribute more than 5lbs of marijuana.

According to the document he posted, his past offense could be "punishable by a term of life imprisonment.”

'I Aim to be Back One of These Days'

Crockett informed fans that he did everything he could before calling off the tour. “Everybody’s got a past. Mine’s still haunting me. I tried to cross the Canadian border twice in 24 hours. After they denied me entry in Vancouver, I tried again in Kelowna and was rejected a 2nd time."

He added, “I've been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again. I’m deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of my entire Canadian Tour.”

Despite the disappointing news, Crockett reassured fans that full refunds will be issued, although he acknowledges that it will not make up for the fans’ lost time. He also wrote how Canada is a beautiful country with “the best fans in the world,” showing there’s no hard feelings on his part. Crockett also promised, “I ain’t one to quit, and I am to be back one of these days real soon.”