Joe Nichols Releases First Self-Written Song in Nearly 20 Years

"Fighting the Good Fight", an autobiographical single from Joe Nichols, tells a story about his struggles, determination, and desire to protect his family while looking for something during a difficult time. It's the second teaser for his next studio recording, following "Goodbyes Are Hard to Listen To," and will be officially released early to mid-year 2026.

"This song is my life story in three minutes," says Nichols. "It's about my struggles along the way — some of my own doing, and some because of the way the world is today. I fight the world for my girls, and it's a good fight. Paul tells us in the Bible to fight the good fight, and that's kind of what this song is about."

Nichols co-wrote and co-produced “Fighting the Good Fight” with Jason Sellers and Paul Jenkins as part of his evolving project. Described as three minutes that distill his life story, the song leans on personal experiences and spiritual imagery, including themes of protection for his wife and daughters and the presence of challenging influences.

Nichols has been awarded four singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with platinum certifications, in addition to one double-platinum-certified single. “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” remains one of the most recognizable hits in Nichols's catalog. The song will celebrate its 21st anniversary in 2026, as it continues to earn multiple platinum awards and shows how relevant he has remained in country music.

Backed by Quartz Hill Records, Nichols remains active on the touring circuit and prominent in the country scene, supported by a strong catalog of No. 1 and Top 10 hits. His career reflects a re-emerging traditional country appeal, highlighted by tributes from peers including Lainey Wilson and a recent high-profile onstage duet invitation from Post Malone.