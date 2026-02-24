Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Joe Nichols Releases First Self-Written Song in Nearly 20 Years

“Fighting the Good Fight”, an autobiographical single from Joe Nichols, tells a story about his struggles, determination, and desire to protect his family while looking for something during a difficult…

Jennifer Eggleston
Musician Joe Nichols performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

"Fighting the Good Fight", an autobiographical single from Joe Nichols, tells a story about his struggles, determination, and desire to protect his family while looking for something during a difficult time. It's the second teaser for his next studio recording, following "Goodbyes Are Hard to Listen To," and will be officially released early to mid-year 2026.

"This song is my life story in three minutes," says Nichols. "It's about my struggles along the way — some of my own doing, and some because of the way the world is today. I fight the world for my girls, and it's a good fight. Paul tells us in the Bible to fight the good fight, and that's kind of what this song is about."

Nichols co-wrote and co-produced “Fighting the Good Fight” with Jason Sellers and Paul Jenkins as part of his evolving project. Described as three minutes that distill his life story, the song leans on personal experiences and spiritual imagery, including themes of protection for his wife and daughters and the presence of challenging influences.

Nichols has been awarded four singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with platinum certifications, in addition to one double-platinum-certified single. “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” remains one of the most recognizable hits in Nichols's catalog. The song will celebrate its 21st anniversary in 2026, as it continues to earn multiple platinum awards and shows how relevant he has remained in country music.

Backed by Quartz Hill Records, Nichols remains active on the touring circuit and prominent in the country scene, supported by a strong catalog of No. 1 and Top 10 hits. His career reflects a re-emerging traditional country appeal, highlighted by tributes from peers including Lainey Wilson and a recent high-profile onstage duet invitation from Post Malone.

“Fighting the Good Fight” arrives as Nichols prepares to return to the road in February and March 2026. Confirmed dates include Feb. 20 in Mahnomen, Minnesota; Feb. 27 in St. Louis, Missouri; Feb. 28 in Cleveland, Ohio; and Mar. 26 in Lawton, Oklahoma. The track continues to build anticipation for Nichols' forthcoming studio project due later in the year.

Joe NIcholsLainey Wilson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Corey Kent performs during the Busch Light Summer Music Series pre-race concert for the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway on August 03, 2025 in Newton, Iowa.
MusicCorey Kent Releases ‘Empty Words’ Early After 20 Million Social Media ViewsJennifer Eggleston
In this image released on February 9, 2026 Lee Brice performs during Tennessee Sound Bites: Lee Brice Serves Up Music and Flavor at Dancing Bear Lodge on November 11, 2025 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
MusicLee Brice Sets June 5 Release for 16-Track Album ‘Sunriser’Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Waylon Wyatt and Wyatt Flores
MusicWaylon Wyatt and Wyatt Flores Release First Duet, ‘Didn’t Forget’Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect