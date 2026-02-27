Backstage Country
Jason Aldean Drops ‘Don’t Tell On Me’ Plus Two More Tracks From Upcoming Album

Erin Cline
Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on November 06, 2025 in Greenvale, New York.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Jason Aldean has just put out "Don't Tell On Me," his last single for the upcoming album Songs About Us before it drops April 24. The new track has already racked up thousands of YouTube views.

Written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, and Lydia Vaughan, the song tells of a man pleading with his heart. "This is one of my favorite songs," Aldean says. He compared it to an emotional conversation with his own feelings.

In addition to "Don't Tell On Me," Aldean also dropped "Dust On The Bottle" with David Lee Murphy, and "Drinking About You" in the late hours of Thursday night.

Aldean's album Songs About Us explores life's stories and struggles, the highs and lows we all experience. With 20 tracks, the album will drop on April 24 under Broken Bow Records and Macon Music. The lead single, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this month.

Listen to Aldean's three new songs including "Don't Tell On Me" below.

'Don't Tell On Me'

'Dust on the Bottle' With David Lee Murphy

'Drinking About You'

Jason Aldean
Erin ClineWriter
