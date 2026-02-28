This Day in Country History: February 28

Feb. 28 is a significant date in country music history. It has witnessed breakthrough hits and memorable performances, from Eddie Rabbitt's crossover success in the 1980s to The Band Perry's multi-platinum achievements and iconic GRAMMY wins. It has also served as a day to honor remarkable artists, from Patsy Cline's final TV appearance to Rhonda Vincent's induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some breakthrough country hits and milestones from Feb. 28:

Country singer Eddie Rabbitt had a crossover on the Pop chart with his No. 1 “I Love a Rainy Night.” He wrote the Elvis Presley smash “Kentucky Rain” before reaching No. 5 with “Drivin' My Life Away.” 2009: Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally achieved No. 1 on the country charts with “Down the Road.” This duet version marked Chesney's 16th and McAnally's first No. 1 hit.

Travis Tritt celebrated his 25th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member by performing at the Opry. Fellow Opry member John Conlee presented Trittl with a commemorative plaque honoring this milestone. 2020: Disney released the soundtrack for the film Onward. It features Brandi Carlile's end theme, “Carried Me With You.”

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some notable performances from Feb. 28:

The Band Perry received a 4x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for "If I Die Young." This song later received a Diamond certification on November 19, 2025. 2015: The ABC television network aired Shania: Still the One Live From Vegas. This special highlighted parts of Twain's two-year Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

During her Ryman Auditorium concert, Kacey Musgraves sang a duet with the famous R&B singer, CeeLo Green. This night was her third night of a four-night stint at the Ryman as part of Musgraves Oh, What A World Tour. 2025: Clint Black performs live at the Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania. Reba McEntire also performed live at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Musical artists often face changes and challenges, including the following:

Miranda Lambert announced she was cancelling her Australia show due to a respiratory infection. She was set to open for Alan Jackson, but, unfortunately, she had to cancel several sold-out arena venues as an opener. 2015: One of Nashville's iconic venues, 12th & Porter, closed its doors on this date. This venue was the starting point for many up-and-coming Nashville artists. In addition, the adjoining Music City Pizza was closing the same day.

Josh Abbott from the Josh Abbott Band announced they were canceling shows for the next two weeks as Abbott was helping his ailing father and family after suffering a devastating heart attack. 2018: Staci Nelson, Even Felker's wife from the Turnpike Troubadours, filed for divorce on this date. She cites that Felker was in a relationship with Miranda Lambert while touring with the famous musician.