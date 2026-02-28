This Day in Country History: February 28
Feb. 28 is a significant date in country music history. It has witnessed breakthrough hits and memorable performances, from Eddie Rabbitt's crossover success in the 1980s to The Band Perry's multi-platinum achievements and iconic GRAMMY wins. It has also served as a day to honor remarkable artists, from Patsy Cline's final TV appearance to Rhonda Vincent's induction into the Grand Ole Opry.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some breakthrough country hits and milestones from Feb. 28:
- 1981: Country singer Eddie Rabbitt had a crossover on the Pop chart with his No. 1 “I Love a Rainy Night.” He wrote the Elvis Presley smash “Kentucky Rain” before reaching No. 5 with “Drivin' My Life Away.”
- 2009: Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally achieved No. 1 on the country charts with “Down the Road.” This duet version marked Chesney's 16th and McAnally's first No. 1 hit.
- 2017: Travis Tritt celebrated his 25th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member by performing at the Opry. Fellow Opry member John Conlee presented Trittl with a commemorative plaque honoring this milestone.
- 2020: Disney released the soundtrack for the film Onward. It features Brandi Carlile's end theme, “Carried Me With You.”
Cultural Milestones
Here are some cultural milestones from Feb. 28 in history:
- 1927: Country musician Don Helms was born. He was a steel guitarist for Hank Williams' Drifting Cowboys.
- 1940: Country singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe South was born. He wrote the 1971 Lynn Anderson hit “(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden.”
- 1963: Patsy Cline made her final TV appearance on The Glenn Reeves Show. She sang “San Antonio Rose” and “I Fall To Pieces” before she passed away in a tragic plane crash five days later.
- 1976: The 18th Annual GRAMMY Awards were held. Country singers included Linda Ronstadt with “I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You)” for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, Willie Nelson with “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” for Best Male Country Vocal Performance, and Rita Coolidge and Kris Kristofferson with “Lover Please” for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.
- 1977: Country singer Jason Aldean was born. He has six No. 1 singles, including “Why,” “She's Country,” “Big Green Tractor,” “The Truth,” “Don't You Wanna Stay” (a duet with Kelly Clarkson), and “Dirt Road Anthem.”
- 1984: Lee Greenwood won Best Male Country Vocal Performance for “I.O.U.,” and Anne Murray's “A Little Good News” won Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 1996: Vince Gill's “Go Rest High on That Mountain” at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards won Best Male Country Vocal Performance.
- 2015: The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame opened a special exhibit honoring the legendary Ray Price, called For the Good Times. Price was known for songs like "The Same Old Me" and "For the Good Times."
- 2020: Jeannie Seely invited country and bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent to join the Grand Ole Opry.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Here are some notable performances from Feb. 28:
- 2012: The Band Perry received a 4x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for "If I Die Young." This song later received a Diamond certification on November 19, 2025.
- 2015: The ABC television network aired Shania: Still the One Live From Vegas. This special highlighted parts of Twain's two-year Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.
- 2019: During her Ryman Auditorium concert, Kacey Musgraves sang a duet with the famous R&B singer, CeeLo Green. This night was her third night of a four-night stint at the Ryman as part of Musgraves Oh, What A World Tour.
- 2025: Clint Black performs live at the Warner Theatre in Erie, Pennsylvania. Reba McEntire also performed live at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Musical artists often face changes and challenges, including the following:
- 2011: Miranda Lambert announced she was cancelling her Australia show due to a respiratory infection. She was set to open for Alan Jackson, but, unfortunately, she had to cancel several sold-out arena venues as an opener.
- 2015: One of Nashville's iconic venues, 12th & Porter, closed its doors on this date. This venue was the starting point for many up-and-coming Nashville artists. In addition, the adjoining Music City Pizza was closing the same day.
- 2017: Josh Abbott from the Josh Abbott Band announced they were canceling shows for the next two weeks as Abbott was helping his ailing father and family after suffering a devastating heart attack.
- 2018: Staci Nelson, Even Felker's wife from the Turnpike Troubadours, filed for divorce on this date. She cites that Felker was in a relationship with Miranda Lambert while touring with the famous musician.
Feb. 28 has been a memorable day in country music. From celebrating major industry achievements to milestone recordings or live performances, this date highlights the impact of country music legends and rising stars.