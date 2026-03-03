Megan Moroney Releases Bonus Track Week After Cloud 9 Album Launch

Megan Moroney is keeping the Cloud 9 celebration going, releasing a brand new bonus track, "Sorry… I Meant Tonight (Bonus)," just one week after her third studio album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The drop arrives mid-run during her "9 Cities. 9 Days." fan celebration tour, a nine-stop intimate series across the United States launched on Cloud 9's Feb. 20 release date.

Written by Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon and produced by Kristian Bush, the track captures the rush of an instant crush where attraction, fantasy, and nerves collide. Built around bass-driven grooves, shimmering guitar textures, and propulsive drums, "Sorry… I Meant Tonight (Bonus)" leans into Moroney's trademark mix of wit and emotional self-awareness, with its standout chorus balancing humor with romantic spontaneity as fantasy quickly outruns reality.

On the album's arrival, Moroney shared her gratitude with fans via Instagram: "I just want to say thank you to every single one of you! I had the most fun I've ever had writing these songs/dreaming up this world, and a majority of this album was created right in the midst of the Am I Okay? Tour. The pure joy y'all brought me night after night resulted in so many of these songs and ideas, so I can't thank y'all enough for inspiring me."

She continued: "There's a newfound confidence woven throughout Cloud 9 along with humor, honesty, heartbreak (duh), softness, and love. It's got everything I love about country music. Never in a million years would I have guessed I'd have songs with Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves, but I hope it inspires any and all dreamers out there to keep going. Your wildest dreams are not out of reach."

Cloud 9 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 147,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The album features gold-certified country radio standout "6 Months Later" and Hot 100-charting "Beautiful Things," alongside notable collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves.

Currently on her "9 Cities. 9 Days." fan-focused promotional tour, Moroney is also booked for a return appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she will perform a surprise cut from Cloud 9. She appeared on the show in 2024 to perform "No Caller ID."