Megan Moroney Scores No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart for ‘Cloud 9’

2026 is a promising year for women in country music, with Megan Moroney topping the Billboard 200 Chart with her recent album, Cloud 9, following Ella Langley’s country music history-making achievement of topping three charts with her single, “Choosin’ Texas.”

Now, with Moroney’s album climbing the top of the charts, it’s proof that women in country music are a force to be reckoned with.

Megan Moroney Earns First No. 1 with ‘Cloud 9’

Moroney’s third album, Cloud 9, climbed to the top of the Billboard 200. As reported by Billboard, the Georgia native earned a total of 147,000 equivalent album units. Her previous album, Am I Okay? released in 2024 cracked the top 10 at No. 9, so with Cloud 9 reaching the top spot is a big deal.

Moroney is now just the fifth woman in country music history to achieve this feat. Most recently, Beyoncé topped the charts with Cowboy Carter in 2024. Before that, Taylor Swift reached No. 1 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in 2023, as well as Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty led the charts in 2018, and Shania Twain’s Now did the same in 2017.

Moroney celebrated the big win with a carousel of Cloud 9 photo dump, plus a screenshot of Billboard’s article about the news. She captioned the post with, “CLOUD 9 IS NO. 1!!!?! THANK YOU SO MUCH. BEST FANS IN THE WORLD THANK YOU FOR STREAMING & LISTENING & CONNECTING & CARING I CANT WAIT TO SCREAM THESE SONGS WITH YOU ON TOUR AHHH :,)))”

Well Deserved Recognition