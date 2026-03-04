Boos Erupt as Carrie Underwood Critiques ‘American Idol’ Hopeful

Of all the American Idol judges, Carrie Underwood is perhaps the most qualified. This isn’t to belittle the talent, accomplishments, and experience of fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, but Underwood did win the competition and remains one of — if not the most — successful artists to come out of it.

Carrie Underwood Booed on ‘American Idol’

On American Idol’s March 2 episode, one of the contestants, Mor Ilderton, chose to sing an original for Hollywood Week. Ilderton said before the performance, “My audition was nothing short of a blessing... I was able to sing my original song, and that meant a lot to me. I feel like I have a story to tell that can impact and help people. There's definitely moments where I have doubts if this is the right choice or not,” he admits. “Especially a song you wrote that no one knows. It puts a lot of weight on the performance itself."

Armed only with his guitar and no backing band, he then proceeds to sing his song “How to Love You.”

Mor Takes Bold Risk With Original “how to love you” At Hollywood Week – American Idol 2026

Afterwards, Underwood delivered her critique of Ilderton’s performance, something she knew the audience wouldn’t like. “I feel you guys are gonna boo me," Underwood, 42, said to the audience afterwards. "It's coming — just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me.” She turned to Ilderton, “In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you twiddling their thumbs... I feel like it was just a missed opportunity.”

Bryan came to her defense reminding fans that Underwood won in 2005: “She only won this. She knows.”

No Hard Feelings

Ilderton did not make it to the Top 30, but he did not regret his choice. “The fact that I've made it this far... this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

On X, the Oklahoma native stands by her feedback. “Boo me. I don't care,” with laughing emojis. She added, “Don’t. Waste. The. Band. Mor’s voice and previous audition kept him in. I wanna hear his original music after he’s a big star!”