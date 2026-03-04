Morgan Wallen Sends ‘Don’t We’ to Country Radio as Eighth Single From ‘I’m the Problem’

Morgan Wallen brought "Don't We," the eighth single from his 2025 album I'm the Problem, to country radio Monday. The track is one of 37 songs on the project, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has already produced multiple No. 1 hits on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

More than a standard hometown pride anthem, "Don't We" frames small-town, rural life as central to Wallen's identity. The song is an open dialogue with the audience about the importance of where we're from, and its themes include family, love, and religion. Plus, the song's writing contains a narrative of the artist's working-class background. It presents quiet, familiar surroundings not as something to leave behind, but as something worth holding onto.

The track also carries a patriotic thread. Wallen addresses Americans who honor the military — and those who don't — with a nod to U.S. soldiers serving overseas. That moment translated visually during his I'm the Problem Tour: as Wallen reached that section of the song, an American flag unfurled on a backdrop screen behind him while concertgoers watched footage of U.S. fighter aircraft in flight, blending small-town pride with a broader sense of national identity.