Blake Shelton Shares Big Plans for Oklahoma Ranch

Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center
Country superstar Blake Shelton may spend plenty of time on stage, but he’s also busy making big plans for his beloved Oklahoma ranch. The superstar recently gave fans a peek into his life as a rancher, revealing that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, are currently planning something for their property in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they also got married.  

Blake Shelton Gets Ready for Spring  

In an Instagram reel, the singer-songwriter updated the fans on what he’s been doing lately away from the spotlight. “Hey guys, it’s Blake Shelton coming at you from Oklahoma. Getting close to springtime. Man, I gotta show you something.”  

He then proceeds to show an area of their farm where he and Stefani will be doing some “professional gardening, farming type stuff.”   

“Me and my wife — I’ll show y’all, I’ll put a picture of my wife on here,” a photo of Stefani with pink hair pops on the screen, “Anyway, me and my wife — her name’s Gwen — we were out here putting this plastic out here yesterday. Just she and I, nobody else. It’s hard work, but we’re going to plant vegetables in here to keep the weeds out.”  

From Farm to Table  

The famous husband and wife, as Shelton explained, are planning to plant vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, squash, and cucumbers—even if he doesn’t eat vegetables.  

He also showed another area of the farm, which he is excited about. “This is going to be my sweet corn patch this year. I’ve already started working it up a little bit, I’m going to till it a couple more times to get it worked up because spring is almost here, people. Woo!” 

Blake SheltonGwen Stefani
