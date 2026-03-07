This Day in Country History: March 7

Gilley's nightclub, which gets its name from part-owner Mickey Gilley, a notable country singer, opened on March 7, 1971, in Pasadena, Texas. The bar was home to the mechanical bull, and that, combined with its honky-tonk crowd, eventually drew the attention of Hollywood. Gilley's was the inspiration for and filming location of the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy starring John Travolta and Sissy Spacek.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You can't go wrong listening to these March 7 breakthrough hits and remembering milestones from this day in country music history:

1973: Eric Weissberg's "Dueling Banjos" hit No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a song that also earned a Grammy in 1974 for Best Country Instrumental Performance. The song was later credited to Arthur Smith as it was based on his "Feudin' Banjos" song from 1955.

Cultural Milestones

If it weren't for these cultural milestones on March 7, country music wouldn't be what it is today:

1983: The Nashville Network launched from Opryland USA, a theme park near Nashville, Tennessee. While the channel featured country music, its main focus was the Southern and country lifestyle.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable country music recordings and performances from March 7 helped shape the country music landscape as we know it:

1973: Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn got together at Bradley's Barn in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, to record "As Soon As I Hang Up the Phone." The musicians had 12 duets that made it onto the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Your favorite music genre didn't get where it is without facing these changes and challenges on March 7:

1980: Coal Miner's Daughter, a biography about the life of Loretta Lynn, opened in theaters. The movie starred Sissy Spacek, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the iconic country singer.

Jim Owen died at the age of 77. This entertainer performed The Jim Owen Show in Branson, Missouri, for nearly 30 years. Owen was also known for co-writing the hit song "Louisiana Women, Mississippi Man," famously recorded by Conway Twitty. 2020: Merle Haggard's drummer, Biff Adam, died at 83. Adam's worked with Haggard and a band called the Strangers, and he was Merle Haggard's bus driver and sometimes publicist. Music enthusiasts note that Adam developed a type of drumming called double shuffle beat.