Mutt Madness 2026: Share Your Pet Photos Now To Get In!

Everyone’s favorite pet photo competition is back, and we’re ready to get you in on the action. Thanks to our friends at North Star Veterinary Hospital and Hounds Town.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
Everyone's favorite pet photo competition is back, and we're ready to get you in on the action. Thanks to our friends at North Star Veterinary Hospital and Hounds Town, we're gearing up for our best pet competition ever.

It's easy to get involved. Just submit your pet photo below! Sure we call it MUTT Madness, but you can share pictures of whatever your pet is. The wilder the better!

We'll gather as many furry friends as we can, and then starting later in March, we'll put the top ones into our bracket of 64 finalists, where they'll battle it out for your votes!

Get your pet photo submitted below today! And make sure you're voting for your furry friend here in the preliminary round. It helps us figure out who has the most passion behind them!

