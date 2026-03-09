Kane Brown Releases New Single ‘Woman’ March 13

Fans of Kane Brown are getting a sneak peek of the singer's upcoming single "Woman," due out on March 13. An early sample has been teased via a short clip shared online, along with a live performance from Tempe, Arizona's Extra Innings Festival.

Brown has described the forthcoming track as an anthem he loves and a potential "certified smash," expressing strong confidence ahead of release. "Woman" follows a run of 2025 projects, including "2 Pair" and "Unspoken," as well as Brown's studio album The High Road, which features collaborations with Marshmello, Khalid, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, and Brad Paisley.

Brown is set to perform at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, joining Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Gretchen Wilson, and Lauren Alaina for a marquee country festival in 2026, along with a few other stops this year. You can find all of his shows here.