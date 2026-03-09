Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Kane Brown Releases New Single ‘Woman’ March 13

Fans of Kane Brown are getting a sneak peek of the singer’s upcoming single “Woman,” due out on March 13. An early sample has been teased via a short clip…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kane Brown performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Fans of Kane Brown are getting a sneak peek of the singer's upcoming single "Woman," due out on March 13. An early sample has been teased via a short clip shared online, along with a live performance from Tempe, Arizona's Extra Innings Festival.

Brown has described the forthcoming track as an anthem he loves and a potential "certified smash," expressing strong confidence ahead of release. "Woman" follows a run of 2025 projects, including "2 Pair" and "Unspoken," as well as Brown's studio album The High Road, which features collaborations with Marshmello, Khalid, Jelly Roll, Katelyn Brown, and Brad Paisley.

Brown is set to perform at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, joining Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Gretchen Wilson, and Lauren Alaina for a marquee country festival in 2026, along with a few other stops this year. You can find all of his shows here.

Brown first built his fanbase by posting cover videos on Facebook before rising to open for major artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and Chris Young. He has since headlined his own tours and built a catalog of career-spanning hits leading up to the "Woman" release.

Kane BrownMarshmello
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Alan Jackson performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicAlan Jackson to End Touring Career With Sold-Out Concert at Nissan Stadium in JuneJennifer Eggleston
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 9Kristina Hall
Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 8Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect