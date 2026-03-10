Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Red Clay Strays Teases Unreleased Track ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’

After winning Group of the Year during the 2025 CMA Awards, Red Clay Strays continues to be on every country music fan’s radar, especially since the band keep on teasing new tracks. In the…

Yvette Dela Cruz
The Red Clay Strays, winner of the Vocal Group of the Year Award, pose in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

After winning Group of the Year during the 2025 CMA Awards, Red Clay Strays continues to be on every country music fan’s radar, especially since the band keep on teasing new tracks. In the band’s official Instagram account, they recently uploaded an unreleased song, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” and fans have been requesting the band to release it ASAP.

Red Clay Strays Teases “I Don’t Wanna Know”  

Frontman Brandon Coleman, guitarists Drew Nix and Zach Rishel, bassist Andrew Bishop, drummer John Hall, and keyboardist Sevans Henderson, collectively known as Red Clay Strays, often share snippets of unreleased tracks on social media. During the weekend, the band uploaded a video of a live performance of “I Don’t Wanna Know.”   

Based on the snippet, the track follows the singer who knew something that could potentially break off a man and his wife, and he’d rather not know anything since he knows it ain’t good.  

Coleman sings, “You know I don’t wanna break up a man and his wife / If there’s one thing I hate, it’s a man who’s a liar / I don’t wanna know what I know ’cause I know it ain’t good.”  

Fans flocked to the comment section asking for the song’s official release. One wrote, “I’ll send each member of the band $2 if this gets released this week.” Another commented, “Can you guys just release everything you even think about, thanks.”  

What’s Next for the Band?  

In an interview with Variety, the band revealed that they would be releasing a new album soon. “We do have the next album coming out in June of next year.”  

Listen to the snippet below. 

The Red Clay Strays
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Thomas Rhett performs on the first night of his four-show run at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
MusicThomas Rhett Announces 20-City TourYvette Dela Cruz
Recording Artists Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are seen on stage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash rehearsals
MusicKane Brown Shows Appreciation for Wife Katelyn in a Hilarious VideoYvette Dela Cruz
Zach John King attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI
MusicZach John King Reflects on His Career from Working as a Behavioral Therapist to Opening for Morgan WallenYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect