Red Clay Strays Teases Unreleased Track ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’

After winning Group of the Year during the 2025 CMA Awards, Red Clay Strays continues to be on every country music fan’s radar, especially since the band keep on teasing new tracks. In the band’s official Instagram account, they recently uploaded an unreleased song, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” and fans have been requesting the band to release it ASAP.

Red Clay Strays Teases “I Don’t Wanna Know”

Frontman Brandon Coleman, guitarists Drew Nix and Zach Rishel, bassist Andrew Bishop, drummer John Hall, and keyboardist Sevans Henderson, collectively known as Red Clay Strays, often share snippets of unreleased tracks on social media. During the weekend, the band uploaded a video of a live performance of “I Don’t Wanna Know.”

Based on the snippet, the track follows the singer who knew something that could potentially break off a man and his wife, and he’d rather not know anything since he knows it ain’t good.

Coleman sings, “You know I don’t wanna break up a man and his wife / If there’s one thing I hate, it’s a man who’s a liar / I don’t wanna know what I know ’cause I know it ain’t good.”

Fans flocked to the comment section asking for the song’s official release. One wrote, “I’ll send each member of the band $2 if this gets released this week.” Another commented, “Can you guys just release everything you even think about, thanks.”

What’s Next for the Band?

In an interview with Variety, the band revealed that they would be releasing a new album soon. “We do have the next album coming out in June of next year.”