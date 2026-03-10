Sam Barber Releases ‘Borrowed Time’ Single, Performs at Stagecoach Festival in April

Atlantic Music Group's Atlantic Outpost imprint is now the home for Sam Barber's new single “Borrowed Time,” which starts a new chapter in his career as a multiplatinum singer-songwriter. Co-produced with his frequent collaborator, Joe Becker, Barber co-wrote the song, which combines traditional country lyrics with elements of rock, folk, and soul. The song uses palm-muted power chords and has a moody overall feel.

Lyrically, "Borrowed Time" digs into emotional fallout and personal resolve. Barber's vocals cut through a feedback-heavy arrangement as he delivers stark lines, including "Before you leave, take your disease," before an acoustic-led bridge signals a move forward from the past.

The release follows last month's Live From 2025, which showcased Barber's live performances from a year spent heavily on the road. The 22-year-old Southeast Missouri native rose to prominence with his 2024 Gold debut album, Restless Mind, which features hits including the double-platinum "Straight and Narrow" and "Indigo," his collaboration with Avery Anna. His music has appeared on television and in films, including "Better Year” on "Yellowstone" and "Tear Us Apart" on the GRAMMY-nominated Twisters: The Album soundtrack.

Barber continued his rise with the 2025 EP Music for the Soul, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ryan Hewitt and Becker, reflecting on the pressures of rising fame and the personal journey that brought him there.