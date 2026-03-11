Jelly Roll Reveals the Johnny Cash Memento He Wore During Opry Induction

Jelly Roll is officially a Grand Ole Opry member! The “Need a Favor” singer was inducted last night, March 10, with Lainey Wilson performing the official induction and joined by Craig Morgan, ERNEST, and Leanne Morgan for additional performances. Before the induction proper, Roll revealed that he received a special gift from Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter.

Jelly Roll Received an Heirloom from the Cash Family

Ahead of his induction, Roll revealed that he received a gold cross necklace from John Carter. The jewelry once worn by country legend Johnny Cash is considered a family heirloom. Roll shared with the media who were present at the event what transpired between him and John Carter backstage. "He opens up a box, and he goes, ‘I got something of my father’s I think that he would want you to wear.’ And he opened up this cross necklace that was Johnny Cash’s necklace.”

He added, “He said it was his father’s favorite piece of jewelry that his father owned. And he thinks that he would want me to wear this during the induction of his son.”

What Johnny Cash Meant to Him

Roll admitted to getting emotional receiving something that once belonged to the legendary singer. “I lived my entire life somewhere between two middle fingers and the grace of Jesus Christ. And I learned that from Johnny Cash. This is the same guy that famously kicked the lights out on stage at the Ryman and flipped the bird to the photographer while breaking something. That’s breaking a law, by the way. He could have went to jail for that destruction of property. And this is also the same guy that I know is sitting right next to Jesus in the throne of heaven, smiling down for all the work he did for God on this planet, too.”