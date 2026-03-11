Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge Announce 27-Date ‘Raised On Radio’ U.S. Tour

Wynonna Judd and Melissa Etheridge have announced the Raised On Radio Tour, a 27-date co-headlining run across the United States from June to September. The tour includes stops in San Diego, Atlanta, Seattle, and Reno, along with a special performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, with the Colorado Symphony on Aug. 2.

Artist presales already began, with general on-sale starting March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are available alongside standard tickets.

The tour's name draws directly from both artists' personal histories with radio. "I've spent my entire adult life onstage, but before any of that, I was just a girl sitting close to a radio speaker, hanging on every word. That's where it all started for me," says Judd.

"'Raised On Radio' isn't just a tour name — it's my roots and wings. It's late nights with the dial turned low, chasing distant stations through the static. It's songs that felt like they understood me before I understood myself. The radio was my teacher, my comfort, my escape. The songs playing through that radio shaped me as a dreamer and an artist," shared Judd.

"This tour is about going back to that feeling and sharing it with you," she continues. "I was literally raised on the radio, growing up in Leavenworth, I listened to WHB. They played every kind of music from rock and soul to R&B and country music. It helped shape me to become the versatile writer and musician that I am today."

Judd, a five-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member, rose to fame as one half of The Judds before building a solo career on hits including "No One Else on Earth," "I Saw the Light," and "She Is His Only Need." Etheridge, a two-time GRAMMY winner, Academy Award recipient, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, broke through with her 1993 album Yes I Am — a 6x Platinum release featuring "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One." Her forthcoming 2026 album Rise includes a collaboration with Chris Stapleton.

The tour also supports two charitable causes. For every ticket sold, $1 goes to The Etheridge Foundation, which funds opioid use disorder research, and $1 is donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.