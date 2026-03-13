Kip Moore Releases ‘Levee’ Single, Announces Reason To Believe World Tour

Kip Moore released his explosive new single "Levee" via Virgin Music Group, along with an official music video directed by PJ Brown. A thunderous, guitar-driven anthem co-produced by Moore and Andrew DeRoberts, the track features guest vocals from celebrated songwriter Hillary Lindsey and was co-written with Luke Preston and Hank Born.

"'Levee' is an expression of frustration with the loudness of the world," says Moore. "Everybody being self-righteous, the constant bickering. We're simply in a graceless age. People are obsessed with their own voice and being the beacon of truth. We're all flawed humans from a million different backgrounds. I can feel the ground hemorrhaging. That opening verse came out of me in seconds as a scream."

The official video, directed by PJ Brown, follows Moore cutting through a stark, sun-scorched southwestern landscape, matching the song's raw, anthemic energy. "Levee" arrives as Moore signals more music to come under his worldwide partnership with Virgin Music Group.

The release follows Solitary Tracks, Moore's sixth studio album and first with Virgin Music Group, which debuted as the top-selling current country album and earned acclaim from Esquire, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter.

Alongside the new single, Moore announces the Reason To Believe World Tour, a sweeping global run spanning Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Europe, the U.S., and the U.K., with highlighted stops including Pretoria's SuperSport Park Stadium and Cape Town's GrandWest Arena.

Moore's South African fanbase is among his most passionate. His Cape Town arena show in 2023 sold faster than any previous show in the city, and his efforts to promote country music in that part of South Africa have earned him the CMA International Artist Achievement Award for 2024. Hailed by Billboard as one of country's more thoughtful artists, Moore has amassed over 1 billion streams, 2.5 million monthly listeners, and a string of hits including "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You."