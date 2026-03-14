This Day in Country History: March 14

What a day in country music history March 14 was. There were several winners at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, including Miranda Lambert with Best Country Album and Vince Gill for Best Country Solo Performance. We also saw country music festivals, benefit concerts, and COVID-19 restrictions for live performances.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards saw plenty of country music winners:

2013: Justin Moore had his first headlining show at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. Opening acts included Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi.

Justin Moore had his first headlining show at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. Opening acts included Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi. 2013: The late Toby Keith launched his first-ever tour in Australia at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Queensland. The "Red Solo Cup" singer toured throughout Australia as part of his Hammer Down Under Tour with guests the Eli Young Band and Kellie Pickler.

The late Toby Keith launched his first-ever tour in Australia at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Queensland. The "Red Solo Cup" singer toured throughout Australia as part of his Hammer Down Under Tour with guests the Eli Young Band and Kellie Pickler. 2017: The Academy of Country Music announced its winners for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Best New Vocal Duo or Group went to Brothers Osborne, Best New Male Vocalist went to Jon Pardi, and Best New Female Vocalist went to Maren Morris.

The Academy of Country Music announced its winners for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Best New Vocal Duo or Group went to Brothers Osborne, Best New Male Vocalist went to Jon Pardi, and Best New Female Vocalist went to Maren Morris. 2021: Vince Gill won Best Country Solo Performance for "When My Amy Prays," and Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "10,000 Hours."

Vince Gill won Best Country Solo Performance for "When My Amy Prays," and Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "10,000 Hours." 2021: "Crowded Table," sung by Brandi Carlile and written by Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna (The Highwomen), won Best Country Song.

"Crowded Table," sung by Brandi Carlile and written by Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna (The Highwomen), won Best Country Song. 2021: Miranda Lambert earned the Best Country Album award for Wildcard.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts and fun music festivals impacted the country music world:

1992: Farm Aid staged its fifth concert with more than 50 acts and 40,000 fans. Headliners included The Highwaymen, Ricky Van Shelton, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young.

Farm Aid staged its fifth concert with more than 50 acts and 40,000 fans. Headliners included The Highwaymen, Ricky Van Shelton, Willie Nelson, and Neil Young. 2017: Willie Nelson was a surprise guest at a birthday party for Ray Benson held at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. This annual event helps raise money for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Benson is best known for being the frontman of the Western swing band, Asleep at the Wheel.

Willie Nelson was a surprise guest at a birthday party for Ray Benson held at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. This annual event helps raise money for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Benson is best known for being the frontman of the Western swing band, Asleep at the Wheel. 2021: The baseball team, the Texas Rangers, renamed their spring training ball field in Surprise, Arizona, after the legendary Charley Pride. The "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" singer was a baseball player before he became one of country music's biggest stars.

The baseball team, the Texas Rangers, renamed their spring training ball field in Surprise, Arizona, after the legendary Charley Pride. The "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" singer was a baseball player before he became one of country music's biggest stars. 2024: Willie Nelson and Family, Tyler Childers, and Red Clay Strays were among the performers at the 12th Luck Reunion festival. The event was held at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, home to Nelson's 500-acre ranch with rescue horses and a regenerative farming operation.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 14 had its share of notable recordings and performances, including:

2009: Brad Paisley's last show from his Paisley Party Tour was held at the Sommet Center in Nashville. This sold-out show also featured blues/rock guitarist Robben Ford playing "Let the Good Times Roll" with Paisley.

Brad Paisley's last show from his Paisley Party Tour was held at the Sommet Center in Nashville. This sold-out show also featured blues/rock guitarist Robben Ford playing "Let the Good Times Roll" with Paisley. 2012: Jake Owen's "Alone With You" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2013, this song received a Platinum certification.

Jake Owen's "Alone With You" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2013, this song received a Platinum certification. 2013: Carrie Underwood played at the Olympia Theater in Dublin, Ireland, during her Blown Away Tour.

Carrie Underwood played at the Olympia Theater in Dublin, Ireland, during her Blown Away Tour. 2014: Toby Keith performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia as part of his Hammer Down Under Tour.

Toby Keith performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia as part of his Hammer Down Under Tour. 2015: Rascal Flatts ended their Las Vegas residency show, Rascal Flatts Vegas Riot!, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This nine-night residency started on February 15.

Rascal Flatts ended their Las Vegas residency show, Rascal Flatts Vegas Riot!, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This nine-night residency started on February 15. 2024: Kacey Musgraves' hit song "The Architect" was released to country radio. This was a track from Musgrave's fifth studio album, Deeper Well.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From pardons to COVID-19 restrictions, the country music industry had changes and challenges on March 14:

1972: Governor of California, Ronald Regan, granted Merle Haggard a full and unconditional pardon for all his past crimes. Haggard was in and out of trouble before he became an established country music star.

Governor of California, Ronald Regan, granted Merle Haggard a full and unconditional pardon for all his past crimes. Haggard was in and out of trouble before he became an established country music star. 2003: Natalie Maines, a member of the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks), apologized to President George Bush regarding her stance on the war in Iraq. After her statement, fans reacted by burning Dixie Chicks albums and putting their career into a tailspin.

Natalie Maines, a member of the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks), apologized to President George Bush regarding her stance on the war in Iraq. After her statement, fans reacted by burning Dixie Chicks albums and putting their career into a tailspin. 2020: The Grand Ole Opry closed its doors to live audiences due to COVID-19. Several country music stars, including Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and Emmylou Harris, played in an empty theater and recorded a limited-release vinyl record, Unbroken Empty Room, Full Circle.

The Grand Ole Opry closed its doors to live audiences due to COVID-19. Several country music stars, including Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and Emmylou Harris, played in an empty theater and recorded a limited-release vinyl record, Unbroken Empty Room, Full Circle. 2020: The "I'm Gonna Love You" singer Cody Johnson had to cancel his show at the Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi, Texas, just hours before he was to take the stage. The city declared an emergency order to prevent private gatherings due to the coronavirus crisis.

The "I'm Gonna Love You" singer Cody Johnson had to cancel his show at the Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi, Texas, just hours before he was to take the stage. The city declared an emergency order to prevent private gatherings due to the coronavirus crisis. 2020: Nashville songwriter Ramsey Kearney died at the age of 86. Kerney was known for writing songs such as "Emotions," recorded by Brenda Lee, "Nine Little Teardrops," by Sue Thompson, and Moe Brandy's "Big Flickin' Baby."