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Bunnie Xo’s Memoir: From Pages to the Big Screen

Bunnie Xo’s memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic is getting the big screen treatment! The memoir, which is in its third week on the New York Times Bestseller list, is Bunnie’s raw…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Bunnie Xo launches her new book "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic" at 92NY
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bunnie Xo’s memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic is getting the big screen treatment! The memoir, which is in its third week on the New York Times Bestseller list, is Bunnie’s raw retelling of her rags-to-riches story, especially during her time working as an escort.  

Bunnie XO’s Memoir to Hit the Big Screen  

As reported by Variety, 101 Studios, the media company behind the TV series Landman and Yellowstone, acquired the rights to Bunnie’s book. The studio is reportedly working on the memoir to get its movie adaptation under its new deal with Universal Pictures.   

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said, “Bunnie Xo’s story is the kind of raw, unfiltered journey that audiences immediately connect with – honest, fearless and ultimately inspiring. At 101 Studios, along with our partners at Universal Pictures, we’re excited to bring Stripped Down to the screen and capture the resilience, humor, and humanity that makes her story so powerful.”  

'I Never Could Have Imagined'  

The podcaster admitted she never expected her book to be adapted into a movie. “Writing this book was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done. I told my story the only way I knew how: raw, real and unapologetic. Seeing it now move from the pages to the big screen is something I never could have imagined.”  

She added, “I can’t wait for audiences to experience the chaos, the heartbreak, the humor and the redemption in a way that only film can capture. If this film does anything, I hope it reminds people that your past nor your trauma can ever define you, your comeback does. It’s never too late.” 

Bunnie Xo
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
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