Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Returns to Mexico for 12th Year in January 2027

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa is set to return for its 12th year, with the annual all-inclusive country music getaway scheduled for Jan. 13-16, 2027, at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

The announcement was shared across Crash My Playa’s social media channels and accompanied by a promotional video teasing four days of music and festivities during the long-running vacation concert weekend. The event has become a staple on Bryan’s touring calendar, drawing fans to the beachfront resort for multiple nights of live performances, special guests, and curated experiences. Full event details, including ticket information, are available at crashmyplaya.com.

Moon Palace Resort, which has hosted the event in previous years, was confirmed as the returning venue for the 2027 edition. While the nightly concert lineup has not yet been revealed, organizers said additional details, including performer announcements and ticketing information, are expected later this year.