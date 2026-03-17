Ella Langley Ties with Taylor Swift on Billboard 100

Ella Langley is still not yet done breaking records. Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” made another record as she tied with Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” as the longest-running no. 1 female country artist on Billboard 100.

Ella Langley Tied with Taylor Swift

Spending its third non-concurrent week on No. 1 after it was briefly dethroned by Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is again at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In case you missed it, the song made country music history after simultaneously leading the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts, achieved only by three artists before her, Shaboozey for “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen for “I Had Some Help,” and Wallen again for “Last Night.”

In a genre where male artists have usually dominated the charts, Langley’s feat and staying power are paving the way for other women in country music. And tying with Swift is a considerably important milestone. Sure, Swift is not known now as a country artist since she transitioned to pop, but Langley achieving the same success as her is a huge deal.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ and ‘Be Her’

Aside from “Choosin’ Texas” continuing to dominate charts and make history, her other single “Be Her,” is also slowly climbing the charts. With “Choosin’ Texas” still staying strong at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, “Be Her” rose from No. 3 to No. 2. This is another achievement for the Alabama native who is the only third female in history, after Swift and Beyonce, to have songs at the top two spots on the chart.