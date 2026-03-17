Lainey Wilson Releases New Single ‘Can’t Sit Still’ as Film Debut Arrives

Lainey Wilson is kicking off a new chapter. The GRAMMY Award winner released "Can't Sit Still" on March 13 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, her first new music since Whirlwind (Deluxe) and a declaration of the restless spirit that has defined her career.

Co-written by Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Aslan Freeman, and Dallas Wilson, the uptempo track leans into old-school country with a locomotive rhythm, fast-picking guitars, and an anthemic chorus built for arenas. Wilson has described herself as "a suitcase with legs," and the song reflects exactly that: a life spent in perpetual motion.

"I'm always on the go — moving from city to city, celebrating exciting milestones, and getting the chance to hug y'all's necks along the way," Wilson previously said in a press release. "At times, that whirlwind felt like a lot. But over time, I realized there's something about the madness that fuels me. The busy lifestyle inspires me. It pushes me, keeps me creating, and reminds me who I am."

She added, "Whether you're a 10-year-old in a classroom being told to stop doodling and pay attention, a female CEO building her fifth company, a high school athlete trying every sport, or anywhere in between — know that I see you."

The single arrives as Wilson expands well beyond music. She made her feature film debut in Reminders of Him, Universal Pictures' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, which opened in theaters on March 13. She also stars in Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, a documentary set to premiere at South by Southwest before streaming globally on Netflix on April 22.

The new single follows a run of high-profile collaborations, including a December 2025 appearance alongside Aerosmith and YUNGBLUD on "Wild Woman" and a January 2026 contribution to Dolly Parton's new rendition of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" alongside Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. The 16x ACM, 12x CMA, and GRAMMY Award winner holds eight No. 1 hits, including the 2x Platinum-certified "Heart Like a Truck."