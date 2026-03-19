Cody Jinks Blasts Billboard Article on Outlaw Country Ahead of SXSW Film Debut

Cody Jinks took aim at Billboard this week, blasting a March 10 feature that labeled several mainstream artists as modern-day Outlaws, and questioning whether the term has any meaning left in today's music industry.

The Billboard piece, written by senior editor Tom Roland, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Wanted! The Outlaws — the 1976 compilation featuring Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser that became country music's first platinum-certified album. The article also previewed the SXSW world premiere of They Called Us Outlaws, a 10-part documentary series directed by Eric Geadelmann and Kelly Magelky, presented in association with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Roland's piece named artists, including Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Corey Kent, Red Clay Strays, and Stephen Wilson Jr., as modern-day Outlaws, a characterization that drew a sharp rebuke from Jinks on social media.

"This is some interesting writing by someone that did a little studying on country music and wrote an article. The celebration of The Outlaws' record is certainly warranted! Kudos to Billboard for that," Jinks posted on Instagram.

He continued, "The rest of the article is garbage. The only 'modern outlaw' to make the list is Jamey Johnson. Jamey actually told his label to Eff Off! I love the rest of the artists on that list and have played with them, but they are not outlaws. There are not any new outlaws; these artists are still on labels that control everything. There are simply signed and indie artists today.

"So, no disrespect to the amazing artists named here, you are all awesome," Jinks shared. "Billboard might want to hire a writer that knows more about country than this entry-level drivel. Billboard and the record labels continue to screw it up. What else is new?"

Jinks later walked back part of his criticism on March 17 after further researching the documentary. He posted an apology and expressed openness to what the film's clips and interviews had to offer, while maintaining his position on what defines the historic Outlaw era.