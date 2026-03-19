Furniture & Mattress Sale

Be honest…does your laundry multiply when you’re not looking? If so, you might want to head to Queen City Homestore , where they have some big deals happening right now.

Queen City takes pride in being an active member of its community by delivering exceptional customer service, securing the best deals, participating in local events, and supporting local charities. By offering high-performing appliances and premium features, Queen City helps bring luxury into homes and lives, with luxury brands that allow for complete design freedom. Choosing Queen City means benefiting from exceptional services, including a dedicated Builder Sales Associate, access to 70 top-rated appliance brands, same-day installation, and exclusive discounts and incentives.